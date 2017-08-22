“Judwaa 2 wouldn’t have been possible without Salman Khan” – Varun Dhawan

Judwaa, released in 1997, has achieved a near-cult status owing to its plot, memorable songs, funny moments and of course Salman Khan’s performance. Hence, it’s no wonder that the superstar would be making a special appearance in Judwaa 2, which stars Varun Dhawan in leading role. At the trailer launch of the film yesterday, both Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan, the director of both instalments of Judwaa, remembered Salman Khan and why it’s a pleasure to work with him.

Varun Dhawan took the first initiative and opened up about Salman Khan and said that the sequel is made only thanks to him. He said, “Judwaa 2 wouldn’t have been possible without Salman Khan. Twenty years back, he made Raja and Prem iconic. He’ll always be the original Raja and Prem. Thank you bhai and I hope you think that I have done a good job after seeing Judwaa 2!”

David Dhawan meanwhile praised Salman Khan’s performance and his style of working. He said, “It was great working with Salman Khan. Judwaa was the first film I did with him. Whenever he used to give us a shot, we used to feel that he’s not interested! But that was not the case. When I saw the final cut of Judwaa, I realized that he has done such a good job. During Judwaa 2, I used to keep telling Varun to observe how Salman Khan performed in the first part. So Khan saab is something else yaar! He’s all heart. Bahut thehraav hai unke acting mein. He takes his time and doesn’t rush through a scene. And that’s the kind of performance we got from Varun as well.”