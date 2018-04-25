After Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2 Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios set to create a hat trick with Housefull 4 and Nitesh Tiwari’s next

After setting the box office on fire, the team of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios pave a new cinematic journey for 2019. Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2 are movies that are audience certified massive entertainers having received immense love from India. The blockbuster status of these films is the result of crackling synergy between Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. A partnership that has evolved over 2017-18 to write box office history through solid franchises. The team is now set to create a hat-trick of franchises with their biggest offering Housefull 4 directed by Sajid Khan, India’s most loved family comedy and will also be collaborating on Nitesh Tiwari’s next film after Dangal. This film is yet untitled.

This synergy will see a galaxy of stars led by none other than Akshay Kumar along with a heady ensemble of Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and many others. Commenting on the same Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said, “Sajid is a creative powerhouse. He is a franchise machine who has delivered record breaking hits in Housefull, Judwaa and Baaghi. We are happy to strengthen our partnership with him and are looking forward to presenting a massive franchise in Housefull and Nitesh’s next after Dangal, which we believe is a relevant film in today’s times. We believe that our relationship with Sajid has struck a powerful chord with the audience and our synergy will weave special stories that will continue to entertain audiences worldwide.”

Sajid Nadiadwala, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said, “Our collaboration with FSS has been phenomenal and we have had a great experience during Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. We have some really exciting content to showcase which we believe will be loved by the audiences. I am happy that we are partnering once again for my next two films, Housefull 4 and Nitesh Tiwari’s next. Working with a team that believes in our creative vision and backs it relentlessly to the box office is a joy. I am thrilled to collaborate with them continuously and hope to entertain the audience worldwide once again.”

