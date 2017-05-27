Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.05.2017 | 10:08 PM IST

JP Dutta's next titled Paltan to star Abhishek Bachchan and Pulkit Samrat

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
JP Dutta’s next titled Paltan to star Abhishek Bachchan, Sooraj Pancholi and Pulkit Samrat

It has been little over a decade since JP Dutta wielded the megaphone as the director for the film Umrao Jaan that starred Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan. Well now we hear that the filmmaker is all set to return to direction with yet another film based on war.

In fact, it is learnt that JP Dutta’s next which has been titled Paltan will apparently be based on the Indo – China war of 1962, and will be extensively shot in Sikkim and Ladakh. If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the filmmaker has already locked the locations and permissions for his film and is looking to commence work on the same soon.

As for the cast, Paltan that is said to be a multistarrer will feature Abhishek Bachchan, making it his fourth film with Dutta, along with Sooraj Pancholi and Pulkit Samrat. However, talking about the casting a source clarifies, “There are reports doing the rounds of Sooraj Pancholi starring in filmmaker J P Dutta’s forthcoming film Paltan. Sooraj is not doing the film. The reports are baseless and completely untrue.”

