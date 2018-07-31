John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate in trouble, FIR filed for hurting religious sentiments

John Abraham – Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate which will release on August 15 is in legal trouble as religious group from Shia Muslim sect has filed a FIR against the makers of the movie for hurting their religious sentiments. According to reports, Sections sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been applied in FIR. The complainants had an issue with one particular ‘maatam’ scene in the movie where they thought that their religion was wrongly presented in the same.

Shia community head Nisar Hyder opened up about the controversy and spoke about the complaint lodged at the police station in a statement. He said, “We have submitted the complaint against all those concerned in making Satymeva Jayate and hurting religious sentiments. We have requested that the filmmakers should immediately remove the Maatam (Mourning) clipping from the movie and then release it. It is clearly hurting the sentiments of Shia Muslims.”

The deputy commissioner of police, South Zone, V Satyanarayana confirmed the same and said that necessary police action has been taken against the same. The makers of the movie are yet to revert over the matter.

The movie is a gritty cop drama and has John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. It is directed by Milap Zaveri.

