John Abraham’s remake of The Invisible Guest to be shelved?

Earlier, about two months ago, we had reported that John Abraham’s ambitious remake of the Spanish film Contratiempo or rather The Invisible Guest [in English] was facing a few changes. The film that was announced, not so long ago, was supposedly having casting woes when it came to the actresses and hence Taapsee was said to have been replaced with Kriti Sanon. But now we hear that neither of the actresses will be a part of the film since the plan for the same is being shelved.

The Invisible Guest that released in early 2017 had won hearts with its intriguing storyline and for being a murder mystery with some rather interesting thrills. Although a Bollywood remake was announced with much fanfare, it is now being said that there has been a change of plans. After it was reported that John Abraham will not only play the lead but will also produce the film along with Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment and Sunil Kheterpal, it was being said that Prernaa had backed out of the project. Furthermore, we also hear that John got cold feet after the exit of his co-producer and owing to the fear of incurring huge losses, the actor finally decided against making the film.

Moreover, yet another reason that seems to have prompted this decision is that the suspense of the film The Invisible Guest is already out in the open. The entire film’s essence lies in its twists which are already revealed and the makers were not keen on repeating the same even in the Hindi version.

However, on the other hand, it is being said that John Abraham who is gearing up for the military drama on nuclear tests Parmanu, will soon kick off another thriller next year but details of the same are yet to be finalized.