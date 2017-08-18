John Abraham’s next is a remake of the Spanish suspense thriller The Invisible Guest

It was reported last month that John Abraham is all set to produce the remake of a Hollywood thriller and that he’s keen to have Taapsee Pannu on board. The name of the film was never revealed. But now it has been revealed that the movie which John Abraham is going to remake is French and not a Hollywood film. The name of this French flick is The Invisible Guest.

The reports say that John Abraham loved the film when he saw. He felt that Bollywood doesn’t make good suspense thrillers and The Invisible Guest will be an apt film to be remade. The reports also say that even Taapsee Pannu has signed the film and it is expected to roll around December this year or January 2018. The film will be directed by debutant director Lakshya and will be produced by John Abraham along with Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment.

The Invisible Guest is a story of a young businessman who is trying to prove his innocence after he is arrested for murdering his lover. The film was loved for its style of narrative, unpredictability and a shocking climax.

John Abraham’s next film is Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran, co-starring Diana Penty and Boman Irani. It is also a co-production between John’s JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment and it releases on December 8, this year.