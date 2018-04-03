John Abraham Vs Prerna Arora: Parmanu battle gets murkier

Last weekend saw a major battle ensuing between producers of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. John Abraham, who is the leading actor as well as the co-producer of the film terminated the contract with his co-producer, KriArj Entertainment. Followed by the same, Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran is currently in a lurch with both parties presenting their side of stories. The battle has gotten murkier with John now claiming that he would release the film in May even if he has to it himself.

A day ago, we had also mentioned that one of the major reasons why John Abraham was miffed was because of non-payment of dues. Elaborating on the matter, John reportedly stated initially even though the cheques came in periodically, he believed in their intent to pay. However, he went on to allege that he was forced to take this step of terminating the contract with KriArj after extreme delays in payments post November 2017. He further asserted that he only received payments when he sent a notice.

On the other hand, he also accused KriArj of changing the release dates thrice without permission. For the uninitiated, Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran was to release on December 8. But it was initially postponed due to the release of Padmaavat which was scheduled on December 1. Later, it was supposed to hit the theatres with another KriArj film Pari but to avoid a clash they postponed it yet again to April 27. Later, another release date was announced which was on May 11.

Discussing the same, John mentioned that they had to actually move the release date each time due to delay in post-production. He further went on to add that he couldn’t explain it to KriArj who didn’t understand the process of filmmaking. He also claimed that he has self-funded the entire post-production. On the other hand, John further stated that the cheques that they gave after much delay were used up to pay off vendors which he continues to do even so even now.

Furthermore, John Abraham maintained that KriArj has defaulted in their every payment and also claimed that Prernaa and Arjun have not committed to the first copy deal. He also accused them of stopping payments by giving wrong UTRs [Unique Transaction Reference]. Followed by all of it, John decided to take a legal route by terminating the contract with them under the grounds of breach of contract.

On the other hand, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment asserted that he can’t terminate the contract. But on the other hand, her company can do so with JA since they hold the rights for Parmanu along with Zee Studios.

“There is no legal contract which says that JA Entertainment can terminate. On the contrary, we can terminate the contract if we want to and release the film on our own. The rights are completely with Zee Studios and KriArj. I could tell you about the history of the film,” said Prerna in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

“I introduced John to the director and the story. The story had come for another leading actor who was busy. Hence, I gave the film to John. Now, the fact is that John Abraham has never line produced a film. He is inexperienced. His company doesn’t have a team. He has never done acquisition. He heard that KriArj is doing the acquisition which is why he felt that he should also do the acquisition. He got confused between production and acquisition. He is not at all well versed with the ways of acquisition. He outsourced a team to do the line production. John got the credit as a producer for Madras Cafe and Vicky Donor but he is completely inexperienced as a line producer,” alleged the KriArj producer.

Prernaa also confirmed that they have made payments but were bargaining on the budget. Furthermore, the producer also maintained that despite the promise John has failed to meet deliverables because of which they are holding back the payment.

Followed by the battle that has only gotten uglier with time, JA Entertainment of John Abraham has now scheduled a release date for Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. Avoiding a clash with Karan Johar’s Raazi starring Alia Bhatt, now, the film will release on May 4.

