John Abraham starrer Parmanu to be screened for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Producer Prernaa Arora​ is gearing up for the release of her very ambitious political thriller Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, director Abhishek Sharma’s taut take on the experimental nuclear explosions conducted by the Indian army on Pokhran in 1988. The film’s leading man John Abraham, who went through rigorous research before plunging into the project will soon be hosting a very special screening of this vital political drama for our prime minister Narendra Modi.

Though the plans are enormously hush-hush right now, a source close to the project spills the beans, “Since this film has a tremendous political relevance even today John and his producer Prernaa Arora are very keen to show Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran to the Prime Minister.”

On hearing of the project BJP’s most vocal member Shatrughan Sinha says he is all for the widest-possible exposure of such relevant films. “A film that opens up a crucial chapter from India’s political history must be given every support and encouragement. Such films should be granted tax exemption so that the message and statement reach out to the widest possible audience.”

​It seems strange that John Abraham who has not had a success in quite a while is adamant on releasing Parmanu during a season when biggies like Padmaavat, PadMan, Aiyyari are scheduled for release.​

Producer Prernaa Arora who has three films lined up for release in the next two months, describes Parmanu as her most patriotic production to date says there are no plans to postpone Parmanu, “We’ve shifted my co-production Pari with Anushka Shrama to March. But PadMan and Parmanu are releasing on time.”