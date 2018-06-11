John Abraham REVEALS about signing a film with Rensil D’Silva

After the success of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, John Abraham is all set to move ahead with his next work commitments. One amongst his forthcoming projects includes a film with Rensil D’Silva. John recently confirmed in reports that he has indeed signed it and it is expected to be a thriller based on a book titled Morya Re.

For the uninitiated, Morya Re- The Ganpati Murders is a novel written by Mark Manuel. The film, which is an adaptation of the said book, will feature John Abraham in the role of a police officer. From Force to his upcoming film Batla House, the actor will be seen donning the uniform yet again and will be on a mission to hunt down the psychopath.

The book, Morya Re, is based on the murders that happen during the Ganesh festival, which is celebrated for a span of 10 days. The murderer is said to be a Lord Ganapati devotee, whose terror spread through the city of Mumbai leaving everyone threatened. The police force, on the other hand, is pressurized to find the killer before the festival comes to an end. The psychopath, who follows the style of a serial killer, is seen leaving clues to express his message.

Although John Abraham hasn’t divulged many details, he did assert that he has agreed to be a part of the Rensil D’Silva directorial. On the other hand, Rensil too has spoken about the film in reports stating that he has already finished scripting the project. Since the book is in English, they will also be penning the Hindi dialogues soon. He too refrained from revealing details but maintained that it is a thriller built on a certain personality.

Rensil D’Silva also added that John Abraham will be producing the film. Not too long ago, we had reported that Rensil is also writing a script for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

On the other hand, talking about John’s upcoming projects, he will feature in Satyameva Jayate opposite Manoj Bajpayee and debutant Aisha Sharma. He will also be a part of Nikhhil Advani’s ambitious film Batla House.

