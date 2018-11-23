Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.11.2018 | 6:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

After Jodhpur wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to have Delhi and Mumbai receptions

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, got hitched following two ceremonies on November 14 and November 15. Right after them, there’s going to be yet another big wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in December following for Indian and Christian traditions. As the couple has been making headlines for their romance, their wedding is grabbing attention as well.

After Jodhpur wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to have Delhi and Mumbai receptions

Nick Jonas arrived in Delhi on Thursday to spend Thanksgiving with Priyanka Chopra and her extended family. Following this, the pre-wedding functions will begin in Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick will be tying the knot at Umaid Bhavan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort. The Indian style wedding will take place on December 2 followed by Christian wedding on December. PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra has been supervising the wedding arrangements. After the wedding, the couple plans to host two wedding receptions – one in Delhi and other in Mumbai.

Just like Deepika – Ranveer, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding will be grand affair. Nick’s family and friends are expected to arrive in India soon. The pre-wedding functions will have mehendi, Sangeet ceremonies. Nick is expected to perform as well for his bride at the Sangeet ceremony and they are also expected to dance with the help of Ganesh Hegde’s training.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be working on The Sky Is Pink till the eve of her pre-wedding functions.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas obtain their marriage license

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

REVEALED: Ranveer Singh and Deepika…

Simmba team Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty…

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Wedding :…

Koffee With Karan 6: Sara Ali Khan REVEALS…

Salman Khan gets INJURED while shooting…

Bollywood was MISSING from Ranveer Singh -…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification