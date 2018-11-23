After Jodhpur wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to have Delhi and Mumbai receptions

Power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, got hitched following two ceremonies on November 14 and November 15. Right after them, there’s going to be yet another big wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in December following for Indian and Christian traditions. As the couple has been making headlines for their romance, their wedding is grabbing attention as well.

Nick Jonas arrived in Delhi on Thursday to spend Thanksgiving with Priyanka Chopra and her extended family. Following this, the pre-wedding functions will begin in Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick will be tying the knot at Umaid Bhavan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort. The Indian style wedding will take place on December 2 followed by Christian wedding on December. PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra has been supervising the wedding arrangements. After the wedding, the couple plans to host two wedding receptions – one in Delhi and other in Mumbai.

Just like Deepika – Ranveer, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding will be grand affair. Nick’s family and friends are expected to arrive in India soon. The pre-wedding functions will have mehendi, Sangeet ceremonies. Nick is expected to perform as well for his bride at the Sangeet ceremony and they are also expected to dance with the help of Ganesh Hegde’s training.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be working on The Sky Is Pink till the eve of her pre-wedding functions.

