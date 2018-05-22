Jim Sarbh reacts on his ‘rape joke’ video that went viral after backlash

Actor Jim Sarbh, who rose to fame with his stint in Sonam Kapoor‘s Neerja, has found himself amidst a controversy. A video surfaced online of him making a “rape joke” which went viral instantly. The short clip also featured Kangana Ranaut which was shot during Cannes Film Festival 2018. In the video that surfaced, Jim could be heard saying, “I’d rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says ‘Me too, I didn’t know that was an option’”. Kangana was seen laughing at the joke. While the netizens weren’t amused about it, they criticized his insensitivity about a serious issue like rape.

Now, Jim Sarbh finally reacted to the video and has clarified on the matter. In a statement, he has clarified that it was unfortunate that his comments were taken out of context. He has never condoned any kind of sexual violence. He further went on to reveal that the video was taken out of context and that he was actually enacting parts of a dark satire play.

Jim further explained that the play is about a priest who makes a casual statement completely out of proportion which condemning prostitutes and rape all simultaneously. He said that he did not find it to be about a desire to rape, or to inflict sexual violence upon another, but a subversive and comedic response to an extremely volatile sentence.

Kangana Ranaut is yet to comment on the controversial video. In 2016, Salman Khan had made a statement about rape during Sultan promotions when Kangana had criticized him. She said in a press conference, “We all agree that it’s a horrible thing to say, something that is extremely insensitive … But let’s not encourage that mentality where we want to point fingers at each other and want to feel greater by running people down by trolling them… So, like what Salim uncle says is right, that we are all sorry about it. It’s not about an individual. We all collectively feel sorry for that thought process.” It was due to this netizens were extremely pissed that this time Kangana found Jim Sarbh’s words funny.

