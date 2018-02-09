Jim Morrison was the reference point for Ranveer Singh’s dance steps

While we can’t stop marvelling at Ranveer Singh’s evil act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat we must also look at some of his statements on the way the role was interpreted, allowing leeway for the passionate exuberance of an artiste who has scored a big victory with the critics and masses.

A source close to the project spills the beans by saying, “Ranveer Singh claims to have been so traumatized playing Allauddin Khilji that he had to visit a psychiatrist, that children would run away from him when they saw him in the villainous makeup…All this is Ranveer’s enthusiasm talking. He is such a natural at his job, he gets into character in a jiffy. Ranveer would be laughing and joking on the sets. The minute he was in front of camera he would portray red-hot evil. There was no trauma or emotional baggage.”

Interestingly the dance steps in Ranveer’s Khalbali song-and-dance were inspired by American rock musician the legendary Jim Morrison. “Sanjay Bhansali had seen music videos of Morrison performing live on stage. He told Ranveer to look at them,” says the source.

Apparently Ranveer Singh is satiated with playing evil for now. He won’t say yes to anything negative for a while.