Jiah Khan Suicide: Sooraj Pancholi booked, investigation to start from Feb 14

Sooraj Pancholi has been pressed with charges of abetment after his then girlfriend Jiah Khan was found dead on June 3, 2013. Sessions Court, on Tuesday, booked Pancholi under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation of witnesses will start from February 14, 2018.

According to the CBI, the Hero star did not agree to go ahead with the brain mapping or polygraph test which led to this decision. The legal statement reads that Pancholi had “hidden facts and fabricated information” during questioning. Therefore his alleged role in the Nishabd star’s suicide is still unknown. A suicide note left by Jiah incriminated Pancholi and mentioned, “intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture”. In October 2013, the deceased actor’s mother Rabiya Khan moved the Bombay High Court stating that her daughter had been killed by Pancholi and requested a CBI probe, which was granted. The CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.

For the uninitiated, Rabiya had also sought a Special Investigative Team probe in the case which was denied by the HC. She then moved the Supreme Court but her pleas to intervene in the HC order were denied. The case has been on-going for about five years now.