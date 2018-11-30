Jiah Khan suicide case – Three hearings including allegations against Sooraj Pancholi has been scheduled in December

The suicide of actress Jiah Khan, that took the nation by shock way back in 2013, continues to be subjected to court trials. The case has been getting murkier with most of the allegations levelled against the Pancholi family owing to the relationship of Jiah and boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. The latter is facing charges of abetment to suicide and currently there have been three matters in court that are to be heard. The month of December may probably see the court arriving at a judgement on these three legal cases.

Further coming to what the three current cases are; the first one is currently being heard at the City Civil Court. We all know that the Jiah Khan case is not only controversial but also complex. After the initial involvement of police, the suicide case was handed over to the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] who is still investigating the case. Followed by their involvement, they requested the civil court to move the case to the special CBI court. The court is hearing this matter on December 4.

Another hearing related to the case has been scheduled for December 7. After allegations of abetment of suicide against Sooraj Pancholi, the actor’s legal counsel had apparently moved the high court to speed up the process of the case. The honourable court, as per sources quoted in reports, decided to grant two months for trial and the matter will be heard next week.

On the other hand, readers may be aware that in earlier reports, the CBI and the police officials were summoned by the Sessions court for not submitting important evidence related to the matter. It is a known fact that the actress hanged herself and committed suicide. Everything including the ligature is currently missing. The court summoned the authorities over the missing evidence.

To the same, CBI had maintained that they had asked the police officials who had responded to them that they had already submitted to the court. However, the court denied possessing any such evidence. The court also expressed anger over the irresponsibility and has denied receiving any kind of DNA from ligature that could have been crucial evidence in the case. Now, the court has directed the CBI to obtain CCTV footage of the Gandhi Nagar lab where the samples were sent for testing. The hearing for the same has been scheduled on December 12.

