Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.12.2018 | 6:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Jaya Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Kalki Koechlin snapped along with Maharashtra CM at the 2nd Indo-French Professional Meet

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis along with Bollywood personalities like Jaya Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Kalki Koechlin, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra attended the 2nd Indo-French Professional Meeting of the Moving Image Industries organized at Sofitel Mumbai BKC.
The Embassy of France in India is organizing the second round of Indo-French professional meetings for the Film and Television Industry on 13 – 14 December 2018, in Mumbai.

Jaya Bachchan interacted with the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian. The minister presided over the closing ceremony of the meetings and announced the institution of a special fund to encourage Indo-French coproductions and exchanges.

The two-day meet was held to provide an interactive platform to Indian and French media professionals, content producers and buyers to discuss prospects for collaboration as well as the opportunities for the diffusion of native content in each other’s countries.

Jaya Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Kalki Koechlin snapped along with Maharashtra CM at the 2nd Indo-French Professional Meet

Jaya Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Kalki Koechlin snapped along with Maharashtra CM at the 2nd Indo-French Professional Meet

Jaya Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Kalki Koechlin snapped along with Maharashtra CM at the 2nd Indo-French Professional Meet

The meetings included roundtable conferences, one-to-one B2B meetings and group meetings to explore, initiate and execute projects and programmes in the areas of filming, media content distribution and joint ventures in cinema and TV programming.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan donate to and meet farmers and army martyrs families in Mumbai

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully…

Madhuri Dixit turns to politics, may contest…

Shakti Kapoor makes a JOKE out of Tanushree…

Kalki Koechlin gets schooled by a college…

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s debut novel Paradise…

Amitabh Bachchan flies back to India to pay…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification