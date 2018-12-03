Jatin Sarna’s Bunty in Sacred Games will be back in season 2

The extremely talented Jatin Sarna who made a big impact in a small role as Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s volatile hitman Bunty in Sacred Games will be back in Season 2 of the Netflix series, though his character was killed in the first season.

Explains Jatin, “The second season goes into a flashback. My character Bunty is on a wheelchair. So I need to harness and control my natural energy-level to play a subdued physically limited character.”

Jatin who got his part in Sacred Games by fluke when he accompanied a friend to the audition, says he is learning constantly from his co-stars. “I started late in films. So I am curious eager anxious, impatient to do as much work as possible, play challenging characters. But I don’t want to exceed my speed limits.”

Jatin is also excited about his next feature film Bumfaad directed by debutant Ranjan Chandel where Jatin shares screen space with Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya and Shalini Pandey. “I’m very excited about this one. It is a totally new team, young fresh and raring to go. I am at a stage where I want doors to open for me. I want to explore new characters work with directors with new ideas.”

