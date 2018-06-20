Janhvi Kapoor says that she would have completely broken down after Sridevi’s death if not for DHADAK

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her big screen debut with Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter. It is a dream debut for any newcomer but it is although more special for Janhvi as it was her mom Sridevi’s dream to see her doting daughter excel in her filmy career. Karan, her mentor, did not leave any stone unturned to make sure that her debut is spectacular. This moment therefore is laced with bittersweet emotions from Janhvi’s side. While talking to India Today magazine she shared this and said that if not for the film, her life would have been purposeless for her after Sridevi’s sudden death a few months ago.

She said, “It hasn’t been an easy experience. My work and my family have given me the strength to go on. If it wasn’t for coming back to the sets of Dhadak or being able to act, I think it would have been much tougher than what it is now. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to work in the film and act. It saved me in many ways.” For those who don’t know, Janhvi marched on to the sets of the Shashank Khaitan directorial with utmost professionalism despite her mom’s sudden demise. She carried herself with a lot of dignity throughout the course of the funeral and had also attended National Awards function in Delhi to collect award on the behalf of her mother.

She got a little emotional when she was asked about her mom at the trailer launch of Dhadak but soon regained her composure. She is all set to impress us with her acting chops on July 20 with Ishaan.

