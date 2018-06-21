Janhvi Kapoor – Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak to be dedicated to Sridevi

For everyone who misses the late and great Sridevi, here is news to warm the cockles of your heart. Sridevi will live again, in a very emotional kind of way. News is that the makers of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak have decided to dedicate the film to the lady.

Says a source, “Both producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan agree on this fact that Dhadak should be dedicated to the amazing iconic woman whose daughter makes her debut in the film.”

Karan in fact was all set to work with Sridevi for the first time in the forthcoming film Kalank when she was cruelly snatched away. With Dhadak all set to open Karan will get a chance to come close to the legend whom he missed working with.

On being told of the plans to honour Sridevi, her bereaved husband says, “Her loss is palpable to the whole nation. I realize it’s not just her family that misses her. Her fans miss her every single moment.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor shares a beautiful image of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi