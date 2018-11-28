Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor BLAST trolls for harassing Anshula Kapoor over Koffee With Karan guffaw

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan last week and since then, Anshula Kapoor has been trolled for something utterly silly. In one of the game segments, The Kapoor siblings had to call any member from their family and make them say, “Hey Karan”. Janhvi called Anshula but she could not say the precise words due to some confusion. Post this, Anshula has been trolled online for not helping Janhvi and giving her step sisterly treatment. The trolls went as far as calling her out and giving her death threats. Janhvi was called on to a panel discussion moderated by Priyanka Chopra on perils of social media. She said, “You want to protect the people in your life. Like for example my sister actually just recently got trolled on social media. She did something silly on Koffee with Karan and started getting like rape threats and stuff. And it was just weird to me.” She added, “As people are faceless on social media, they feel they can have opinions that sometimes cross a moral line. So when I put stuff that’s personal up on social media, I do think of that too. I feel protective towards them… what people might say about them or about my equation with them. You tend to be guarded.”

Arjun Kapoor also took to Twitter and he was lot less civil and more direct. He said, “Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can’t be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru..”

Arjun Kapoor is also in news for his relationship with Malaika Arora. The two have not admitted to it publicly but have also not denied it when asked about the same by media!

