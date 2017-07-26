Jaipur court demands a reply from the makers of Toilet Ek Prem Katha in connection with a copyright case

Ever since the time the trailer of Akshay Kumar‘s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha got released, it impressed everyone alike. Within a few days, the film started getting marred in controversies over copyright issues. The latest update on the film is that, the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have been asked by a local court to file a reply to violation charge of the Copyright Act by July 31 this year.

This was in connection with a copyright infringement case, which was had been earlier filed by a Jaipur-based filmmaker Pratik Sharma against ‘Plan C Studios’, which happens to be an alliance between Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks and is helmed by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia and Viacom18. In his complaint, Pratik Sharma alleged that the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had lifted the film’s punchline and the premise from his film Gutrun Gutar Gun.

G.D. Bansal, who happens to be advocate of Pratik Sharma, told the media that the Jaipur Metropolitan Court had asked to file a reply or enter into arguments in the case of copyright violation by 11 a.m of July 31.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film is gearing up to release on 11 August this year.