Jagga Jasoos to get a sequel?

After Barfi! Anurag Basu decided to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor once again as the hit filmmaker-actor duo decided to make a musical thriller. Jagga Jasoos, that will bring together former off screen couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, is all set for release next month and even before it hits the theatres, the makers have started their future plans.

Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly decided to turn Jagga Jasoos into a franchise and have apparently started planning for the second instalment. Ranbir Kapoor revealed that they had already made plans for the sequel whilst planning the prequel itself.

Let us remind you that Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of an amateur detective who sets out on a journey in search of his father who has disappeared. Accompanying him is Katrina Kaif. Talking about the story for the next chapter of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir also mentioned that while this time he is searching for his father, the way the film is made, the next time there will be his character’s grandchildren who will be searching for him.

Jagga Jasoos marks the foray of Ranbir Kapoor into production. The film, which was announced over two years ago, faced several setbacks and delays and has now finally locked the release date of July 14.