After Jacqueline Fernandez, Sooraj Pancholi now decides to turn cafe owner

While he made his debut with Hero, Sooraj Pancholi is yet to return to the silver screen with his second film. Amidst several speculations about his forthcoming ventures, the actor has now turned his attention towards promoting a healthy lifestyle. Sooraj has always been very passionate about fitness and taking it to the next level now he has decided to venture into hospitality business.

Sooraj Pancholi is all set to open a health cafe in Mumbai, in partnership with his sister Sana who already owns a fine dining restaurant in Goa. Talking about the same, the actor said, “A major part of fitness is what you put into your body and I see massive potential in this. Whenever I travel abroad, I always seek out and visit health cafés, something we don’t have enough of, here. I am currently working on a fitness app in collaboration with my trainer. But I always wanted to do something in the health food space.

While there are no plans of franchising the concept yet, the generous actor hopes to put his sister’s experience in the hospitality sector to good use. “It’s too early to decide that. Right now, we have only decided to open a standalone cafe. We will offer a variety of health foods like salads, smoothies, wheat-based pancakes and healthy desserts. We plan to tentatively start off by year-end or in early-2018,” he added.

As mentioned before, there are many rumours about Sooraj Pancholi’s upcoming films as the actor has been signed by Remo D’Souza for a film co-starring Ajay Devgn. Besides this, news is also that he has been signed by Kumar Mangat’s Panorama Studios for a film.