Has Jacqueline Fernandez REPLACED Katrina Kaif as Salman Khan’s new favourite?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There is no doubt that Jacqueline Fernandez owes a lot to superstar Salman Khan. Her career went to the next level the minute she signed Kick opposite Salman. Ever since then, her relevance to Salman’s repertoire and by extension to the box office has benefited. The superstar Khan not only made sure she was paired with him in a dance film directed by Remo D’Souza, he relocated her to the new project when the dance film was shelved. That’s how Jacqueline finds herself alongside Khan in Race 3.

Has Jacqueline Fernandez REPLACED Katrina Kaif as Salman Khan’s new favourite

And now we hear she also is roped in for Kick 2. To top it all, while the world is busy berating and sub-rating Jacqueline’s version of Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ dance number, Salman has stood up to praise her efforts. So has Jacqueline Fernandez usurped Katrina Kaif as Salman’s most favourite co-star? Not quite.

According to a close friend of Salman’s, Katrina is irreplaceable. “All the roles that have gone to Jacqueline have been rejected by Katrina,” reveals the friend with a laugh.

Also Read: HOT! Jacqueline Fernandez’s SIZZLING avatar from Baaghi 2’s Ek Do Teen will make you go Dhak-Dhak

