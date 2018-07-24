Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.07.2018 | 5:53 PM IST

Is Jacqueline Fernandez playing the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan in Kirik Party?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party joins the bandwagon of South films which have had Hindi remakes. Not too long ago, it was not only reported that the film will have a Bollywood version but also that it will feature Kartik Aaryan playing the leading man. And now, the latest update on that front is that Jacqueline Fernandez is a part of the film.

Is Jacqueline Fernandez playing the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan in Kirik Party?

If all goes well, this will be the first time where Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan will share screen space. The film is directed by Abhishek Jain who has won National Award in the past for the Gujarati blockbuster Wrong Side Raju. Now the Bey Yaar filmmaker will also be directing this Kirik Party remake, which is produced by Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions.

On the other hand, speaking of Kirik Party, the film will feature Kartik in the role which was originally essayed by Rakshit Shetty in the Kannada super hit. As for Jacqueline Fernandez, it is yet to be seen which of the roles she will play in this two-heroine film. In the South version, the two heroines were essayed by Rashmika Mandanna and Samyukta Hegde. Although recent reports claim that Jacqueline may possibly step into Rashmika’s shoes, an official announcement on that front is yet to be made.

Talking about the Hindi remake, further details on the film are yet to be finalized. The Hindi remake is expected to go on floor in October. Kirik Party already has a remake in the Telugu language which was titled Kirrak Party after the Kannada version ran to packed houses for quite a few weeks.

Kartik Aaryan, whose last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a sleeper hit of the year, will next be also reportedly seen in Luka Chuppi which is expected to feature Kriti Sanon as his leading lady.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Hollywood debut with Definition Of Fear

