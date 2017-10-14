Jacqueline Fernandez to play leading lady in the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train?

Jacqueline Fernandez is high on the success of the recent blockbuster Judwaa 2. Not only has the film managed to impress the audience with its potboiler content but it has also managed to break the dry spell of low earning films at the box office. Now, she is gearing up for her future ventures and yet another project has been added to the list of her forthcoming films. The actress will apparently star in the remake of The Girl On the Train.

Although there aren’t many details on the same, we hear that director Ribhu Dasgupta who last directed the Amitabh Bachchan, VidyaBalan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer TE3N, will be directing this thriller too. Based on the novel by the same name, The Girl On The Train revolves around the life of the divorced, alcoholic Rachel Watson who gets embroiled in a missing person’s case that later leads to an homicide. Her aimless trips to her former husband’s residence and his neighbourhood helps her create her own idea of a perfect marriage which eventually breaks when she discovers hidden secrets, conspiracies of the two couples who look happily married.

While Jacqueline Fernandez is apparently playing the role essayed by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood adaptation, it is yet to be seen who will play the other prominent characters in this psychological thriller.