How Jacqueline Fernandez lost Bharat to Katrina Kaif…

The rivalry between Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez has never been a secret. And now it has come to light that Ms. Fernandez coveted the role that finally went to Katrina in Bharat.

Spilling the beans with a chuckle, a close friend says, “The minute Jacqueline heard about Priyanka Chopra’s ouster from Bharat, she got into action. Jacqueline sent Salman and the director Ali Abbas Zafar feelers through mutual friends. When that didn’t work, she directly approached Salman with her very generous offer to step into the void.”

Then what happened?

“Nothing,” says the source. “I think Salman Khan ignored Jacqueline’s request. It was too soon after the unexpected debacle of Race 3. I think he needed a break from that pairing. And besides, Salman’s first choice for Bharat was Katrina Kaif. It was only on Priyanka’s insistence that he changed his plans. Now when Priyanka was out, why would he go to anyone else?”

One wonders if Katrina knows of Jacqueline’s attempts to muscle into her territory. It would be one more nail in the coffin of their already-troubled relationship.