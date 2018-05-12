Jacqueline Fernandez leaves Salman Khan’s home in the wee hours of morning, meets with an accident

Jacqueline Fernandez was partying along with her Race 3 co-stars at Salman Khan’s residence Galaxy last night. All was hunky dory and she left his apartment post 2 am in the wee hours of the morning. Just 20-22 minutes after she left Salman’s Pali Hill apartment, she met with an accident. An auto rickshaw rammed into her car. Luckily, all got out of the accident but Jacky’s car’s headlights got damaged. Soon, police came and sorted the matter. Khar police is still investigating the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed this incident and revealed that the auto driver was drunk and hence this incident took place. She also said that the matter got eventually resolved with the help of police and no one got hurt so all is well. She later added that soon she would issue an official statement with regard to this and put end to speculation, if any.

Jacqueline recently attended close friend Sonam Kapoor’s wedding shenanigans. At reception party, she walked in with Salman Khan. A video of her chatting with Khan, Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle was going viral.

On work front, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Race 3. She will be joined in by Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah among others. Judging by the racy posters of the film, we are sure that the movie directed by Remo D’souza will be high on action and glam quotient. Jacqueline and Salman Jodi is loved by masses and their on screen and off screen pairing often makes headlines. Stay tuned for more updates on Jacqueline and the movie.

