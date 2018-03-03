Bollywood Hungama
Jacqueline Fernandez invites wrath for improper behaviour at Sridevi’s funeral

BySubhash K. Jha

It takes a lot of inborn dignity and grace to comprehend and respond to  a tragedy as immense  as the loss of Sridevi.

Therefore it was not surprising but dismaying to see Jacqueline Fernandez look so cheerful at Sridevi’s funeral. She went on to flash her trademark grin on one of the darkest days in Bollywood.
A prominent filmmaker who  was present at the funeral says, “There was  not one personality from the film industry who wasn’t teary-eyed. Many broke down openly. Then to see this actress (Jacqueline Fernandez) grinning from ear  to ear…disgusting.”

An actress who has worked with Fernandez says, “Perhaps Jacqueline needs to learn about Indian etiquette. The people who told her to cover up her head for the  tragic occasion probably forgot to tell her to zip up her lips.”

