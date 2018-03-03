Jacqueline Fernandez invites wrath for improper behaviour at Sridevi’s funeral

It takes a lot of inborn dignity and grace to comprehend and respond to a tragedy as immense as the loss of Sridevi.

Therefore it was not surprising but dismaying to see Jacqueline Fernandez look so cheerful at Sridevi’s funeral. She went on to flash her trademark grin on one of the darkest days in Bollywood.

A prominent filmmaker who was present at the funeral says, “There was not one personality from the film industry who wasn’t teary-eyed. Many broke down openly. Then to see this actress (Jacqueline Fernandez) grinning from ear to ear…disgusting.”

An actress who has worked with Fernandez says, “Perhaps Jacqueline needs to learn about Indian etiquette. The people who told her to cover up her head for the tragic occasion probably forgot to tell her to zip up her lips.”

