Jacqueline Fernandez to host Justin Bieber in Mumbai

India is all set to host of the biggest concerts of the year this coming May. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber is all set to bring his ‘Purpose’ stadium world tour to India and will be performing at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 10. It has also been reported that many Bollywood celebrities will be performing at the show as well.

Now, we have learned that Jacqueline Fernandez will be taking Justin Bieber on a Mumbai tour during his stay. Her plans are to take Bieber to the Gateway of India, Iskon Temple, Colaba Causeway. She has plans to take him on an auto ride through the streets of Bandra apart from a tour of the Film City. She also wants him to meet some of the underprivileged children at Dharavi slum area.

In a statement, Jacqueline Fernandez said that she has been a huge fan of Justin Bieber and she already has quite a few things in store that would make his visit multi-dimensional. She added that while Bieber will be in India, she’d love to take him around and give him a taste of all things desi and be his tour guide.

As Jacqueline is a foodaholic herself, she is planning to curate a special menu comprising of Maharashtrian, South Indian and Gujarati delicacies at her newly-launched restaurant for Justin to taste of desi flavours.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is the shooting for Dharma Productions’ Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput.