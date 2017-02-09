Jacqueline Fernandez to endorse Lee jeans?

BySatish Sundaresan
  • 0
  • 0

Jacqueline Fernandez to endorse Lee jeans news

Not many know that the stunning Jacqueline Fernandez actually happens to be a beauty pageant winner. In a very short span of time, this Sri Lankan beauty has become the heartthrob of millions globally. Besides Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez is equally sought after even in the FMCG arena.

Speaking about FMCG arena, according to Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, the stunning Jacqueline Fernandez is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the jeans major ‘Lee’.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Gully Boy

REVEALED: Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy inspired by…

Running Shaadi.com

Running Shaadi.com becomes the second film after…

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan to lead the ‘celebrity alumni’…

Tamma Tamma

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt present ‘Tamma Tamma’…

Jagga Jasoos to feature 29 songs

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga…

Ajay Devgn turns lover boy for his next

Ajay Devgn turns lover boy for his next

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification