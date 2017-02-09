Jacqueline Fernandez to endorse Lee jeans?

Not many know that the stunning Jacqueline Fernandez actually happens to be a beauty pageant winner. In a very short span of time, this Sri Lankan beauty has become the heartthrob of millions globally. Besides Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez is equally sought after even in the FMCG arena.

Speaking about FMCG arena, according to Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, the stunning Jacqueline Fernandez is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the jeans major ‘Lee’.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.