Jacqueline Fernandez clarifies on the Justin Bieber party debacle and this is what she has to say

While India couldn’t get enough of Justin Bieber’s concert as stars and fans flocked to be a part of it, there were several news reports about Jacqueline Fernandez being an integral part of the Bieber tour in India. Reportedly, the actress was supposed to take a break from her film schedule to host a bash to celebrate the arrival of Bieber, an after party of sorts post the concert.

However, when Justin Bieber departed for the continuation of his Purpose Tour immediately after wrapping up his performance in Mumbai, he left several fans depressed. What also followed were a series of reports that claimed that Jacqueline was miffed with the change of plans. And now finally, the actress got an opportunity to clear the air about these constant speculations when she gave an interview in the latest edition of Cosmopolitan.

Mentioning that she is really happy to clarify on the so-called ‘Bieber debacle’, Jacqueline Fernandez in a surprising manner disagreed on rumours of her hosting an after party for the teenage singer-musician. “What after-party? Where would I have hosted this after-party? I was just invited to fly down to his concert and be treated like a VIP. And I did-and was. I wasn’t ‘miffed’ with anything either; I didn’t even meet the guy because he was only here for 24 hours.”

Very few may be aware that Jacqueline Fernandez had flown down for the Justin Bieber concert all the way from London where she was shooting for her forthcoming film Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan in a double role. Besides this, Jacqueline Fernandez will now gear up for the release of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer A Gentleman and she has also been signed opposite Sushant Singh Rajput for Drive.