Jackky Bhagnani and Prateik Babbar to play lovers on stage and this is what it is all about

While we haven’t seen much of him on the big screen, Prateik Babbar has of late been expressing his love for theatre. Exploring varied roles and characters on stage, this time around taking a step further, he is all set to essay the role of a homosexual character in the forthcoming play.

Inspired by LB Hamilton’s A Midnight Clear, the play titled 6 features Prateik playing the role of a wealthy owner of an IPL team. Accompanying him would be yet another Bollywood actor and that is Jackky Bhagnani. After dabbling with acting on the silver screen as well as production (with Sarabjit), Jackky is now all set for theatre. He will be seen playing Prateik’s love interest in the play as well as a cricketer.

The play showcases the underlining nitty-gritties of the commercial league matches as the owner hires the cricketer for his good looks owing to the kind of products he will be able to endorse. Amidst this professional relation, the two fall in love and as the pressure of the relationship starts to build, they decide to part ways. But a major mishap rekindles their romance.

Written and directed by Jeff Goldberg, the play has Jackky Bhagnani replacing Suhail Sidhwani who was initially supposed to play this role. Jeff has also been all praises for both, Jackky and Prateik where he mentioned that it was pleasure for him to direct Jackky and that the latter is a great professional and a great team player.