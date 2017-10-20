Jackky Bhagnani to feature in remake of Tamil film Pelli Choopulu directed by Nitin Kakkar

Jackky Bhagnani was last seen in the film Welcome 2 Karachi; however since then the actor has not really been seen on the big screen. But now we hear that Jackky has already commenced work on his next venture that will see him being directed by Filmistaan director Nitin Kakkar.

In fact we hear that while the film will mark Nitin Kakkar’s return as the director after a gap of three years, the film itself will be a remake of Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s 2016 Telugu romcom, Pelli Choopulu. As for the cast, while the original film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma, the yet untitled remake which will be produced by Phantom Films features Jackky Bhagnani, Prateik Babbar and popular Gujarati actor, Pratik Gandhi. Joining the boys will be Kritika Kamra who has earlier featured in TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

As for the film’s story, Pelli Choopulu begins with the meeting of Prashanth and Chitra by the boy’s father who believes marriage will make him a more responsible man. Interestingly, Chitra turns out to be an ambitious girl and meeting her changes Prashanth’s life totally. On the other hand, the Hindi remake of the film will be set in Gujarat and will feature a few changes in the script to suit the Hindi audience.