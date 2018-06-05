Jackie Shroff to REUNITE with Kartoos co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala for Prasthaanam

And there is yet another new addition to the cast of Prasthaanam. The Hindi remake of this Telugu blockbuster only seems to be getting bigger with more popular actors joining the cast lineup of the film. This time around it is Jackie Shroff who will be joining the team of the film.

Prasthaanam will see Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt sharing screen space after decade; post Eklavya that released in 2007. Although we haven’t received details of the role Jackie will be essaying in the film, we hear his character would be a pivotal one. On the other hand, Manisha Koirala will be essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt’s wife.

Excited about having Jackie Shroff on board for the film director Deva Katta said, “Prasthaanam is a subject which is close to my heart and with Jackie sir joining the team, it’s a dream come true for me to be able to work with such a powerful cast. I have always looked up to them and it’s a great opportunity to be able to direct them.” When asked about their roles, Deva Katta said, “Wait and watch who is playing which character. I don’t want to speak much about the film at this point now.”

Let us remind you that Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala last came together for the 1998 action drama Kartoos.

Speaking of Prasthaanam, the trio will kick off their shoot schedules for the film from June 7 onwards in Lucknow. Produced by Sanjay Dutt’s Productions, the film went on floor on June 1.

Prasthaanam is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster by the same name and it was too directed by Deva Katta. As for the cast in the Hindi remake, it will also feature Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur, Chunkey Panday and Satyajeet Dubey.

