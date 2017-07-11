Jackie Shroff to be honoured with Sanskriti Kalashree

While his son is gearing up for the release of his next film, the Shroff household has yet another reason to rejoice about which is the win of Jackie Shroff. The actor has been conferred with the title of Sanskriti Kalashree.

The award that celebrates the achievements and exemplary performances within the field of art and culture has been presented to many B-town personalities in the past which includes actors as well as musicians. This year the Sanskriti Kalashree title will be presented to Jackie Shroff on July 11 at a ceremony held in Chennai. In fact, we hear that the actor will be flying to the Tamil Nadu capital to grace the event.

From what we hear, the ceremony for the same is held in Chennai every year for the past 16 years and yesteryear actresses like Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh, Zeenat Aman have been presented with the title. In fact, even A R Rahman and Udit Narayan have been conferred with the same honour.

Jackie Shroff, the original Hero introduced by Subhash Ghai, went on to add many such films including multi-starrers in his repertoire like Tridev, Parinda, Ram Lakhan, King Uncle, Khal Nayak, Rangeela, Agni Sakshi among others.