Jab We Met reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali may not be happening soon and here’s why

Just a few days ago, fans couldn’t help but rejoice on the news of a Jab We Met reunion on the cards. The 2008 blockbuster gave us one of the most iconic Bollywood couples Aditya Kashyap and Geet. The man who created them, that is, Imtiaz Ali and the hero of the film, Shahid Kapoor were all set to come together for another film. And all of this after a decade!

However, it seems that the reunion will have to wait for a little while longer. Although it was earlier decided that their film will kick off from next month, it seems that the fans will not get to see them coming together any time soon. If recent reports are to be believed, there has been change of plans. There is a possibility that the film may be pushed to next year or even later.

It is a known fact that Shahid Kapoor is currently wrapping up Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand. The actor was supposed to kick off the Imtiaz Ali film after he wraps up this Shree Narayan Singh directorial. It was initially said to go on floor in April and then later, in July and August. However, now it seems that none of these would be possible because Shahid would be busy with his current film.

Despite the fact that Shahid Kapoor had already blocked dates for the film, it seems that the postponement is inevitable. The actor is also reading other scripts as this one is taking time now. A source close to the project commented on the film saying, “Shahid and Imtiaz may return to this project next year or maybe later.”

On the other hand, Imtiaz’s spokesperson too spoke about this film adding, “Imtiaz hasn’t made an official announcement about his next film or its cast. When he is ready to do so he will make the requisite announcement.” The Imtiaz Ali film is expected to be a love story.

