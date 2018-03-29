Jab They Met, again! Ranbir Kapoor’s secret rendezvous with Mahira Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan would have made a killer couple (both onscreen and off screen) had they made their relationship public. Well, while they never claimed to be together in the first place, their pictures told a different tale altogether. They were snapped in New York sharing a smoke a few months ago and the hell broke loose. There were reports of them dating, and well there is no smoke without fire. Both Mahira and Ranbir spoke individually about the incident. After this incident, there were rumours that the two have broken up but looks like not all love is lost. Why are we saying this? Well, because Ranbir had a secret rendezvous with Mahira in London.

It is now clear that they can’t be seen in public eye anymore because then the paps will have field day again. Both seem to be extremely careful about that and why not? Being wary of the press is one of the perils of being a public figure. So the Bramhastra actor came to London instead of going back straight to Bombay with rest of the cast and crew of the film including Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. The Kapoor scion spent some quality time with Mahira who is in the city for the promotion of her new film Verna. She also has an interview lined up with BBC where she will talk about the #MeToo campaign.

When Mahira Khan finally broke her silence on her pictures with Ranbir which went viral for all the wrong reasons, she said that she felt violated and felt her privacy breached. She also claimed that though she is a very careful person otherwise, she has every right to hang out with whoever she wants to and that is a very normal thing for any individual to do. Ranbir Kapoor who is mostly media shy immediately reacted to this unwarranted trolling and issued a statement which read, “I’ve gotten to know Mahirah in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love.”

