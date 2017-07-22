Jab Harry Met Sejal gets ‘UA’ with no cuts; so what happened to the intercourse?

After all the hue and cry over the trailers where ‘Sejal’ Anushka Sharma was seen haggling over the terms and conditions of ‘intercourse’ with ‘Harry’ Shah Rukh Khan, the film Jab Harry Met Sejal directed by Imtiaz Ali, finally went through the Censor Board on Thursday afternoon. To everyone’s surprise the film has come out unscathed.

Says a source clued in to the development, “The CBFC viewed Jab Harry Met Sejal and certified the film ‘UA’ without a single verbal or visual cut.”

This puts a very curious question mark on the entire debate that raged over the use of the word ‘intercourse’ in the trailer. Are there different yardsticks for judging a dialogue in the trailer and the same dialogue when placed in the feature film?