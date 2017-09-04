“I’ve been approached for Race 3” – Amitabh Bachchan

It seems the mighty Bachchan is all set to share screen space with Salman Khan all over again in Race 3. The last time they were together was back in 2003 in the blockbuster Baghban where Salman played Mr Bachchan’s devoted son.

At that time Big B had spoken affectionately about Salman Khan to me: “He’s misunderstood, but has a heart of gold. Salman has a penchant for getting into trouble. But he means well, and is extremely kind-hearted.”

14 years after Baghban, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are likely to be seen together. Confirming the casting coup Amitabh Bachchan says, “Yes, I’ve been approached. They (the producers) have come to meet me. But I haven’t heard the script and I haven’t decided yet.”

If this casting coup happens it would be a terrific reunion of not only the one-and-only Bachchan and the superstar Salman but also of Big B and Jacqueline Fernandez. She had made her debut in the Bachchan starrer Aladin which everyone who was associated with it has chosen to forget it.