Iulia Vantur to sing a song in Salman Khan’s Tubelight?

The beautiful Iulia Vantur, who is Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, has been in news for a long time now. Readers may know that Iulia Vantur made her singing debut with Salman Khan’s smash hit film Sultan, in which she had sung the reprised version of ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’.

The latest update on Iulia is that, she is rumoured to be singing an extremely soulful track in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight. Since the pitch and the tone of Iulia Vantur’s vocals suited the song, the film’s music composers decided to have her sing the song, although she is yet to record the final track as the music composers were reportedly fixing the final tune. Iulia Vantur had recently exhibited her vocal skills in with her song ‘Night And Day’ which was featured in Himesh Reshammiya‘s latest album, Aap Se Mausiiquii. Iulia Vantur’s rendition of the ‘Night and day’, which happened to be an R&B romantic number, impressed everyone alike. Iulia Vantur, who had appeared on the famous ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, seemed to have upped her fan base with her screen presence and vocal skills, which she exhibited on the show as well.

Readers may know that, Tubelight, which is being directed by Kabir Khan, will see the debut of the Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, who will be playing the leading lady opposite Salman Khan. Besides that, Tubelight also boasts of yet another attraction in the form of Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo in the film. Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in the film, Kabir Khan had recently said that it could be (the role) of a magician or something else and he wanted everything to stay at rumour levels only.

Although there has been no official confirmation about Iulia Vantur’s singing in Tubelight, attempts to confirm the same did not yield results.