“Isabelle Kaif is a brilliant dancer” – confesses Sooraj Pancholi

It has definitely been a long time since Sooraj Pancholi made his debut with Hero. Now, he is super excited about his second venture. We are talking about the Remo D’Souza production, Time To Dance. As obvious as the title, the film revolves completely around dance and it features Sooraj alongside debutant Isabelle Kaif, sister of Katrina Kaif. Not surprisingly, the duo has been taking intense dance lessons for their respective characters.

But it seems that Isabelle Kaif has left Sooraj Pancholi already impressed during the rehearsals. Sooraj confessed that he is in awe of Isabelle’s impeccable dancing skills. “Isabelle is hardworking and a brilliant dancer, which makes my job easy,” confessed Sooraj recently.

Furthermore, Sooraj has been practicing for hours with Isabelle as a part of his prep to leave no stone unturned for it. “We are putting in a minimum of 10 hours into our rehearsals every day. Given Isabelle and my limited experience in the industry, I feel like I’ve met another student from school, and we are prepping for exams together. Along the way, we’ve become friends,” added Pancholi.

Isabelle Kaif essays the character of a Latin & ballroom dancer. On the other hand, Sooraj essays the role of a street dancer. Considering his role, the actor will also be sporting tattoos all over his body.

A source informed, “Sooraj’s look in Time To Dance requires him to get tattoos. Though he is personally not too fond of tattoos and has just one tattoo on his body. But for the movie, he will be getting four tattoos done. A special tattoo artist will be flown in from Dubai since one of his close friends suggested that he is the best in the business, so the makers have got him on board. The tattoos will be done two to three days before he leaves for London.”

Confirming the news, Sooraj too said, “I will do anything it takes to do justice to the character I’m essaying, even if it means getting four tattoos to appear true to the part. This film is very important to me.”

Time To Dance is expected to be shot extensively in London and is directed by Stanley D’costa.