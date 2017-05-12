Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium gets a ‘U’ certificate from censors

By now we all know that Irrfan Khan will next be seen sharing screen space with Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the film Hindi Medium. Well now we hear that the censor board has given the film a ‘U’ certificate which doesn’t come off as a surprise at all.

The story revolves around how Raj and Mita essayed by Irrfan and Saba do everything they can to get their daughter the best possible education. It is very rare that we witness a complete family entertainer film and Hindi Medium is the film everyone is rooting for.

Saket Chaudhary’s directorial, Hindi Medium is a complete family entertainer which not only leaves you in splits but also brings to the forward the concerns that every Indian face. Producer Dinesh Vijan said, “We had to set out to make a family entertainer and are ecstatic with the ‘U’ certification. We are confident that every Indian will relate with the film.” Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “We are overwhelmed by the love the trailer has received and are confident that every Indian will love the film as much”.

As for the film, Hindi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and is a T-series and Maddock films presentation. Said to be a slice of life comedy based in the heartland of our country Hindi Medium is all set to release on May 19, 2017.