Irrfan Khan watches his next, Karwaan in London

Irrfan Khan, who has been away from the city for four months for treatment, wanted to see his upcoming film Karwaan. As the film’s release date is approaching, Irrfan wished to see the final edit of his film before it hits the cinemas. Producer Ronnie Screwvala arranged a special screening of the upcoming road trip film Karwaan in London at Henry Wood House, a business centre in London.

The screening was also attended by his wife Sutapa Sikdar. “He seemed happy to see me. His wife and some close friends were also present at the screening. After the film, we spoke about it. He had some minor suggestions for the team but overall, his family and he seemed pretty pleased,” informed dialogue writer Hussain Dalal.

Meanwhile, debutant director Akarsh Khurana informs that after the trailer came out, the actor was happy with the response it was getting, particularly all the love his character Shaukat had received. “He spoke to me at length after the screening in London and I was happy and relieved with his response and that of his family”.

“At this point, we don’t want to burden him with promotions. His approval and blessings are with us, and that’s all that we need. He sounded good when we spoke and we’re all hoping that he bounces back from this challenging phase soon. Hussain who was also present for the screening told me about everyone’s reactions which were, thank God, rather favourable,” exults Akarsh.

Sharing memories from the shoot, Akarsh exclaimed, “Honestly with Irrfan sir and Dulquer in the same frame, I often had to remind myself that I was the director and not a fan. The whole shoot felt like a working picnic.”

Karwaan starring Irrfan and marking to be the debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala which will surely be a visual delight to all the masses.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s creative production house RSVP in association with ‘Ishka films’, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.