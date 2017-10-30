Irrfan Khan turns the brand ambassador of Edelweiss’ Business Loans campaign" />

Edelweiss Group, the financial services conglomerate has signed Irrfan Khan, as the voice of the customer for its latest SME Business Loans campaign. According to them, Irrfan reflects the heart and mind of the new Indian entrepreneur, whose go-getter attitude and determination to succeed is legendary.

Edelweiss empathizes with this #CanDo belief system and in a gritty, hard hitting campaign which includes outdoors followed by a full-fledged 360 degree campaign that involves TV, Digital, Radio, Cinema. They aim at celebrating the #SpiritofEntrepreneurship of the new-age Indian entrepreneur and business owners who have tremendous faith and confidence in themselves.

“With a credibility that’s hard to rival, Irrfan’s versatility, wide appeal and authenticity, resonates with Edelweiss Group’s value proposition of #BeUnlimited – one that empowers its customers to access a world of unlimited opportunities,” said Shabnam Panjwani, CMO, Edelweiss Group. “A self-made man, his connect with masses makes him the opportune voice for the Indian entrepreneur and business owner in the forthcoming Edelweiss Business Loans campaign.”

“Edelweiss was also born out of the determination to do something new, without the backing of any large business house. Both the founders left well-paying jobs to pursue the financialization of India post liberalization. The going wasn’t easy but they persevered and held on to their belief in the potential of the financial markets. Today, Edelweiss is one of India’s largest diversified financial services companies and I am delighted to be a part of this SME loans campaign, one which salutes and celebrates the Indian entrepreneur,” said actor Irrfan Khan.

The offering encompasses loans for the small and medium sized businesses, home loans and other personal loans for the self- employed and SMEs by Edelweiss Retail Finance.