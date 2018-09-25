Bollywood Hungama
Irrfan Khan starrer Doob is Bangladesh’s official entry for Oscars 2019

After Rima Das’ Village Rockstars made its official entry for Oscars 2019 from India, Irrfan Khan starrer Doob (No Bed of Roses) has become Bangladesh’s official entry for the Oscars next year. The film, helmed by Mostofa Sarwar Farook, was earlier banned in Bangladesh but released in October last year. The film will be contesting in the Best Foreign Language category along with several other films.

Doob is a story about a renowned filmmaker Javed Hassan essayed by Irrfan Khan who is going through a midlife crisis and creates a huge scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife to marry his daughter’s friend. Parno Mittra, Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Rokeya Prachy were also part of the film.

Irrfan Khan has been away from the limelight for a while now ever since he was diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour. The actor is being treated in London and has been taking each day as it comes.

Also Read: “I have had the fourth cycle of chemo” – Irrfan Khan gives an update on his health after being in treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour

