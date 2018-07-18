Irrfan Khan finds a new passion as he recuperates in London, shares it with good friend Vishal Bhardwaj

Irrfan Khan shocked us after declaring that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and shifted to London to heal and recuperate. Just as Vishal Bhardwaj had announced his next film with the talented actor did we hear this bad news from Irrfan. The film with Deepika Padukone was pushed as good friend Vishal Bhardwaj declared that he won’t do the film until Irrfan is hale and hearty because he didn’t wish to replace him. Now, Irrfan is in much better position and even shared his latest picture on Twitter.

In addition to this, he has been talking to Vishal a lot and has even found a new passion. The filmmaker revealed that Irrfan has taken to singing and sends him voice notes on WhatsApp. He also sings lullabies and watches cricket! That’s how he keeps himself busy, constructively. Now, there is so much to learn from Irrfan’s winner attitude. Isn’t it? Irrfan gave an award-winning performance in Hindi Medium last year which helped him sweep awards this year. We hope to see this talented actor blow our minds on screen soon!

Irrfan opened up about his disease in March. He wrote, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 🙂 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell (sic).”