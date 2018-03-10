With Irrfan Khan – Deepika Padukone starrer postponed indefinitely, Vishal Bhardwaj to now make Churiyan

News about Irrfan Khan’s deteriorating health condition came as a rude shock to all his fans. The actor sure is on the peak of his career. He was soon to start work with Vishal Bhardwaj and was to reunite with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone for a gangster drama. The film which previously was the pet project of casting director Honey Trehan was now being helmed by Bhardwaj but with DP’s back injury and Irrfan’s illness, the filmmaker decided to postpone the project. As per sources close to the director, it was unlikely that he would replace Khan with another actor because he is very close to him and shares a personal rapport. He was shaken with the news and therefore postponed the gangster drama based on Hussain Zaidi’s book indefinitely.

Now, Vishal is concentrating on his next venture Churiyan which is backed by Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Productions. According to the plan, Vishal was supposed to have finished the mafia movie first and later move on to Churiyan but the situation changes that. The producers of the movie have confirmed this news and will soon declare the cast and schedule of the film. Till then, we hope that Irrfan gets well soon and comes on screen soon. Apart from this movie, we were also looking forward to seeing him in Hindi Medium 2. We will have to wait, by the looks of it.

Irrfan’s wife recently took to Facebook to share the family’s predicament about his rare disease and asked his fans to pray for him. She also called Irrfan a warrior and requested masses to direct their curiosity about his illness in a positive light.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan’s wife pens a HEARTBREAKING letter on his rare disease, asks fans to pray for him