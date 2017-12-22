Irrfan Khan becomes first ever Indian actor to be roped in as the brand ambassador for Master Card

Actor Irrfan Khan has already put India on a Global map with the kind of films he has been doing internationally. Irrfan after delivering some amazing performances in Hollywood movies like Namesake, Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Inferno and many others is now all set to explore American brand endorsement. Irrfan’s dedication towards exploring various characters has given him huge recognition in the west. Irrfan Khan is now set to be the first ever Indian actor to be roped in as the ambassador for Master Card.

MasterCard operates the world’s fastest payment processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. None of the Bollywood actors has ever been roped in before to be the face of the brand. Irrfan’s credibility, versatility, wide appeal and authenticity hard to rival and that resonates with Master Card’s value which empowers its customers to access a world of unlimited opportunities. Irrfan Khan a self-made man, his connection with the masses makes him an ideal choice to be the brand ambassador for Master Card. Irrfan Khan is the only Indian actor who got this opportunity owing to his global presence and acceptance by the audience at large.

Over the years Irrfan has not only managed to strike the perfect balance between Hollywood and Bollywood but also carved his name for the brand’s endorsement that appeals to the masses.

Master Card is said to be encouraged by the ‘Digital India’ initiative that recommends Indian consumers to make digital payments in their daily lives and is looking to tap Bollywood film launches as part of its marketing campaign. Recently Irrfan shot for the Master Card ad campaign in the Pink City of Rajasthan that will be rolled out soon.