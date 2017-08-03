Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.08.2017 | 7:14 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

‘Intercourse’ goes missing from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal days before release

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Shah Rukh Khan Jab Harry Met Sejal

After all the hue and cry over Shah Rukh Khan’s bedroom banter with his co-star Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal where they were heard negotiating over the legalities of “intercourse” the offensive ‘i’ word has been removed from the film days before release.

According to sources the raunchy conversation that sent a shiver up the moralists’ collective spine, has been curtailed. Says a source, “There is no mention of ‘intercourse’ in the dialogues. It’s gone. After all the talk of curtailing creativity Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan finally decided to play the family card.”

The film has as many as 13 songs and is being seen as a fresh take on the romance Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol created in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Shah Rukh Khan slapped with legal notice…

WHOA! Shah Rukh Khan visits his old DDA flat…

REVEALED: Here’s how Pritam got Diplo to…

Box Office Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan,…

WHAT? Shah Rukh Khan had a drunken girl…

BREAKING: Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification