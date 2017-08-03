‘Intercourse’ goes missing from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal days before release

After all the hue and cry over Shah Rukh Khan’s bedroom banter with his co-star Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal where they were heard negotiating over the legalities of “intercourse” the offensive ‘i’ word has been removed from the film days before release.

According to sources the raunchy conversation that sent a shiver up the moralists’ collective spine, has been curtailed. Says a source, “There is no mention of ‘intercourse’ in the dialogues. It’s gone. After all the talk of curtailing creativity Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan finally decided to play the family card.”

The film has as many as 13 songs and is being seen as a fresh take on the romance Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol created in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.