INSIDE STORY: Fuss over Aiyaary’s censor is invalid, it was certified 3 weeks ago, say censor sources

Here is the thing. All the fuss over Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary being denied a censor certificate over questions raised by the Defence Ministry are true. But the reports have come after the expiry date.

According to sources in the CBFC, Aiyaary was certified three weeks ago. Says the source, “I really don’t know what the stories of the delay are about. Aiyaary was certified nearly three weeks ago. Yes, members of the Defence Ministry did view the film. But it is a normal practice to invite experts when a film is historical, political or religious in content. For the screening of Padmaavat we had invited historians. For Aiyaary we invited Defence personnel since the film is set in an army background.”

But here comes the shocker from the source. “Aiyaary was cleared three weeks ago, prior to its earlier release date January 26. There were some nominal objections from the Defence personnel. And the film was given a go-ahead.”

So then why this hue-and-cry over ‘Defence’ delays by the CBFC? “Probably a face-saving device to avoid a clash with Pad Man on February 9. They are pulling out the censor card now to validate another postponement,” says a source clued into the development.